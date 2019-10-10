5 Activities Only BTS V Could Do On Vacation

Take a peek into #VonVacation

1. Chilling Out With Wooga Fam

2. Just Being Handsome

3. Going to the PC Room With His Younger Brother

4. Playing With Tannie

5. Making Subtitles For the VLOG

V's Vlog titledhas finally been updated!Let's take a look at what V does on vacation.Taehyung is especially cute when he hangs out with his Wooga hyungs: Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon, and PeakBoy. They look so excited driving to the sea.V is cheered on as he dives from the yacht.This is from a video of V working out(dancing). Lol.Just a random clip of V being handsome (as always) on vacation.It's nice to see that he got to spend time with his family during Chuseok, a national Korean holiday.So... the Vlog is basically 20% V and his friends, and 80% Tannie.Who can blame him? Tannie is too cute! I could watch him for hours.This is V smiling at Tannie on the screen as he writes the subtitles for his Vlog.Look at this adorable logo of 'V's Log' that he made himself.You can watch the whole video on BTS' Youtube channel BANGTANTV.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com