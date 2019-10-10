BTS Renews Contract with 'Korea Yakult'

Cold Brew package with actual BTS photos to be released

BTS signs the contract with 'Korea Yakult' once more.Previously, their products featured characters or illustrations of BTS members. To the excitement of ARMYs, this time it has been announced that actual photos will be printed on the bottles.Thanks to the successful BTS special package that was released in August last year, a new 'Cold Brew by Babinski BTS Special Package' will be introduced on the upcoming 14th of October.The album concept photos of their album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' will be used for the packaging. 'Korea Yakult' announces they will continue developing packaging for a new 'Hot Brew' line in the winter.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com