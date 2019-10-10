본문 바로가기

Why JIN Had a Mental Breakdown in the Middle of the Night

voomvoom 2019.10.10 14:55
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Jin had a mental breakdown after these photos were taken at Incheon International Airport.

He clearly still doesn't realize how famous he is

 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
On the night of his departure to Saudi Arabia, Jin suddenly uploaded three posts on Weverse. They were all of the same context, clearly showing how devastated he was.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Jin: Ah.. I put on the first thing that caught my eye because I didn't know I would be photographed at the airport.. I thought I wouldn't be seen because it was nighttime
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Jin: Ah I bought clothes not long ago ah
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Jin: Ah I treated myself because it was a limited edition ㅠㅠ Ah I considered wearing it today Ah
 
His obvious disappointment of wearing anything instead of his brand new clothes is so cute.
 
On the other hand, ARMYs can't relate because the truth is: Jin looks perfect no matter what he wears.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Don't be sad, Jin. We look forward to seeing you wearing those limited edition clothes someday!
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
