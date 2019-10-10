Why JIN Had a Mental Breakdown in the Middle of the Night

He clearly still doesn't realize how famous he is

Jin had a mental breakdown after these photos were taken at Incheon International Airport.On the night of his departure to Saudi Arabia, Jin suddenly uploaded three posts on Weverse. They were all of the same context, clearly showing how devastated he was.Jin:Jin:Jin:His obvious disappointment of wearing anything instead of his brand new clothes is so cute.On the other hand, ARMYs can't relate because the truth is: Jin looks perfect no matter what he wears.Don't be sad, Jin. We look forward to seeing you wearing those limited edition clothes someday!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com