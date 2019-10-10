Why ARMYs Are Searching How to Become Pigeons

It has to do with V's lifelong dream! LOL

In an interview in 2013, BTS was asked how they pictured themselves when they became old.V answered "I will live devoting my life to my wife and family, after successfully finishing work in all fields like acting or singing until I'm 40. I want to have a stylish old life wearing a brown beret and a brown coat in fall, throwing Saewoo-kkang(a shrimp-flavored Korean old-school snack usually feed pigeons and seagulls) to pigeons in the park."In another magazine interview in the same year, V answered similarly to the question 'Where do you see yourself in 10 years?'V: I will be a cool fall guy giving Saewoo-kkang to pigeons at the zoo with my future children Taekwon(a two-year-old boy) and Taegeuk(a seven-month-old baby girl).What is it with Saewoo-kkang and pigeons, Taehyung?Due to these interviews, ARMYs are now looking up 'How to become a pigeon' since they claim "It's faster to become a pigeon than becoming Taehyung's wife." LOL.Check out some funny ARMYs' comments on the interview:(Searching 'How to become a pigeon')(Kim Taehyung...(heart))The magazine interview also asked who his role model is.V: My dad. I want to be a husband like my father; who takes good care of his children and gives them everything they want, supports his son's dream and gives great advice, and is frequently told off by his wife.Whoever it will be, his future wife is so lucky!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com