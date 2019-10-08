Why RM Said That He Doesn't Feel Proud Of Being The Leader Of BTS

And this is why he deserves to be the leader of BTS

BTS started their career back in 2013, and for 6 long years RM has always been there to lead the group.He may seem goofy and clumsy at times, but he is also the official spokesperson of the group especially when they are traveling around the world. He constantly thinks about BTS' identity, the future of BTS, and most of all, the members.When RM was asked "When do you feel proud that you're the leader of BTS?", here is what he said."A lot of the times, I wonder what this position is actually. It's like a sticker. 'You're the class president', something like that.""I wonder if it unnecessarily makes me feel burdened when it's actually nothing.""I try to take all the burden or try not to enjoy myself too much just because I'm a leader. To be honest, I never felt proud of being a leader. I don't think this position is meant to make you feel that way.""If you ask me when I feel the most proud, I would say when the members tell me 'Good work Namjoon'. It's not that I have more on my hands than the other members. Whenever the members acknowledge what I do, I think 'This is why I do what I do'."And there was one time when a fan commented during a V Live "Thank you for being such a great leader.". To that comment he replied "I'm not a great leader. The members are the ones who make me look like a good leader".How humble of him! And that is exactly why he is the rightful leader of the biggest K-Pop boy band in the world!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com