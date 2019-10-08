본문 바로가기

Why NAYEON Didn't Follow the Choreography

voomvoom 2019.10.08 16:28
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Some of you might have wondered why Nayeon is the only member of TWICE that doesn't do a certain choreography in their song YES or YES.

Nayeon gives answers to her fans through V LIVE

 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
As you can see, Nayeon doesn't swing her arms like all the other members.
 
GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
At first, some people thought that it was maybe a mistake, but Nayeon continued to lower her arms during all live stages, and even in TWICE's dance practice video. The answer was given by Nayeon herself in a live broadcast.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Nayeon: I've been asked that question a lot.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Nayeon: Why I'm the only one who doesn't do the arms (choreography) at Jihyo's part during the second verse of YES or YES.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Nayeon: I wanted to tell you the reason why I'm the only one who doesn't do the choreography.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Nayeon: It's in case Jihyo can't be seen.
 
Fans were surprised by this unexpected answer. Indeed, if you look at the stage you can notice that Jihyo sings behind Nayeon, so she probably wouldn't have been visible during her part if Nayeon had raised her arms. Do you agree with the comments that Nayeon is such a heartwarming and considerate friend? Yes or Yes!
 
GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
BTS JIN's Shocking New VLOG

