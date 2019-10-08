BTS JIN's Shocking New VLOG

No wonder he's called worldwide handsome

BTS continues to upload VLOGs of what they did during their vacation.Their most recent VLOG,, features Jin on the day he went fishing with Suga at Incheon.The uploaded video has surprised many netizens - can you guess why?Because Jin's bare face visuals are so unrealistically flawless!Can you believe this is someone's face at 2AM?I'm not sure Jin went fishing... Isn't this a photo shoot?Eatjin does not disappoint us. Nor do his visuals.How is this the face of someone who has just woken up after eating so much?Can't wait for more VLOGs of BTS to come!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com