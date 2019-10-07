본문 바로가기

Body

The Secret Behind K-pop Idols' Heels

voomvoom 2019.10.07 17:33
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Just walking in high heels is a difficult task, but imagine dancing in them.

You'll never guess the secret behind their stable dancing

 
However, K-pop girl group members have to dance stably to rough choreography on stage all the time. How do they manage to do this while perfectly keeping their shoes on?
 
The secret is tape wrapped around their high heels, securing the shoes to the idols' feet. Minah, a former member of Girl's Day, revealed this secret on a TV show.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
'Mysterious tape wrapped tightly around Minah's feet!'
Minah: This is a secret but...
'The tape secures the heels so they don't fall of during intense choreography!'
Minah: Two tapes today because my shoes are too big!
'No worries now~'
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related Article:
A Plastic Surgeon Analyzes BTS V's Face

SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡