JIMIN Tops Brand Reputation Index For 9 Consecutive Months

This year is truly Jimin's year!

According to Korean Brand Reputation Center, Jimin has ranked 1st place in Boy Group Individual Brand Index in September.This isn't surprising. What is shocking is that he has never come down from 1st place since January. He withheld the no.1 individual male idol with best reputation for 9 consecutive months.The head of Korean Brand Reputation Center Gu Chang-hwan said, "According to link analytics, Jimin's brand turned out to be 'lovely', 'beautiful', and 'sexy'". He also told that the keywords 'solo', 'ARMY', and 'support' were shown most in the analytics.Jimin's love for fans and his powerful performance on stage seems to be the reason behind his stable ranking in the reputation index.