How JIMIN And JUNGKOOK Make The Perfect Sitcom

voomvoom 2019.10.07 15:52
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
BTS Jimin and Jungkook are both silly individuals but put them together and we've got comedy gold. Their interactions are sometimes so ridiculous and nonsensically funny that it's hard to believe that they're actual snapshots of these boys' day-to-day lives!

Are they faking it? Because their interactions seem TOO funny to be real!

 
Here are some of their best sitcom-like moments.
 

When Jungkook asked quite a random question:

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 

When Jimin tried to prove his strength in front of thousands of fans and needed Jungkook's help: 

Jimin: Let's do this. (Leans in to Jungkook and whispers)
Other members: Is something shady happening?
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Jimin & Jungkook:
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 

When Jungkook did a little skit and Jimin got duped trying to play along: 

Jungkook: *pretends he's a busker on the streets*
Jimin: Here ya g--
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 

When Jungkook decided to use Jimin's sock as a mic, all of a sudden:

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 

When Jungkook had to prove his hyung wrong:

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 

And then a stranger had to prove him wrong too:

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 

When Jimin let Jungkook down at the bowling alley:

Jungkook: Jimin's totally got this. We practiced so much together.
Jimin:
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
