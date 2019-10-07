How JIMIN And JUNGKOOK Make The Perfect Sitcom

Are they faking it? Because their interactions seem TOO funny to be real!

When Jungkook asked quite a random question:

When Jimin tried to prove his strength in front of thousands of fans and needed Jungkook's help:

When Jungkook did a little skit and Jimin got duped trying to play along:

When Jungkook decided to use Jimin's sock as a mic, all of a sudden:

When Jungkook had to prove his hyung wrong:

And then a stranger had to prove him wrong too:

When Jimin let Jungkook down at the bowling alley:

BTS Jimin and Jungkook are both silly individuals but put them together and we've got comedy gold. Their interactions are sometimes so ridiculous and nonsensically funny that it's hard to believe that they're actual snapshots of these boys' day-to-day lives!Here are some of their best sitcom-like moments.Jimin: Let's do this. (Leans in to Jungkook and whispers)Other members: Is something shady happening?Jimin & Jungkook:Jungkook: *pretends he's a busker on the streets*Jimin: Here ya g--Jungkook: Jimin's totally got this. We practiced so much together.Jimin:Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com