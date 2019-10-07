"No Regard for Human Rights" LEE HAE IN Reveals the Truth Behind MNet 'Idol School'

She says the program took advantage of her

Lee Hae In, who is known for her appearance on the Mnet survival shows 'Produce 101 Season 1' and 'Idol School', has uploaded her view on the recent controversies concerning Mnet. The recent accusations of 'Produce X 101''s vote rigging has led to doubts of other Mnet shows, especially 'Idol School', which has shown some suspicious aspects - one of them being the elimination of one of the most popular contestants Lee Hae In.On the 7th of October she uploaded a long post on her Instagram, containing information on 'Idol School''s controversies regarding voting manpipulation and inhumane filming conditions. Upon the problem of voting manipulation, she cautiously mentioned that she is not certain of whether it is true, and that she expects the truth to come out by police investigation. Yet, she revealed that the shooting of 'Idol School' certainly had "no regard for human rights".Emphasizing that she wrote only about actual facts that she had personally witnessed, she revealed that there were indeed parts on the broadcasted show that differed from what actually happened. During the contest when she performed Girls' Generation's., the rules were suddenly changed on the day of the performance from voting first place within the team, to a contest between two different teams, and the opposing group performing ORANGE CARAMEL'slip-synced even though it was a 'live dance position' mission. She was also told by the people who eliminated her that they were sorry and that the production crew had opposed to her debut. There were also times when she was asked to 'act' cuts for the camera such as pretending to listen to a song and say it's good, or simply looking back and smiling.Furthermore, Mnet claimed that all 41 contestants were given exclusive contracts during the filming of 'Idol School', yet Lee Hae In says this is also a lie. She says she already expected to be eliminated on the last episode since she saw a contestant that didn't want to debut but seemed to be going to, being called and comforted on the day before the last live broadcast, which is when the results are supposed to come out.She confirmed the poor conditions they had to live in. The contestants were not allowed outside Yang-pyeong English Village, where the show was filmed, for approximately 5 months. They were not allowed to eat apart from certain times, so people who were tired and sleeping, sick, etc. had to starve. Some girls who had to attend school once or twice a month attempted to smuggle in food, but were frequently caught through body searches. Even though there were many complaints due to the cold weather, they were never allowed out of the area and eventually given just one chance to receive deliveries from their parents.She further elaborated on her unjust contract with CJ. She was promised her debut in October, yet this never happened. Even though she had signed an artist contract instead of a trainee contract, she was not given the proper treatment, and had to work hard and long to cancel the contract because the higher people of the company would not meet with her, or answer her questions.This is the photo Lee Hae In posted together, and it shows a post-it that came with the cancellation of the contract. She says she cannot hide the bitterness and disappointment that this single post-it note that simply says 'Thank you for your hard work. We will cheer you on from afar.' contains several years of her life.Her post concludes that the contracts signed during 'Idol School' cannot be evidence of manipulation because she did not debut even though she signed, and some girls who didn't contract debuted. Nonetheless, it is certain that Mnet was not entirely truthful during their broadcasting, especially since Lee Hae In confirms that not all 41 contestants that were chosen for 'Idol School' were properly chosen within the 3000 girls that Mnet said 'auditioned' for the show.Meanwhile, netizens are outraged by Lee Hae In's Instagram post and express anger towards Mnet and comfort towards Lee Hae In through the comments. As she mentioned in her post, the truth of vote rigging remains to the ongoing police investigations.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com