How JENNIE Responds To Different Types Of Fans

This is why her nickname is 'born to be idol!'

We all know that Jennie is full of "aegyo" (cuteness) when it comes to interacting with fans. But there's such a wide spectrum of fans and ways through which they express their love. How does Jennie react to individual situations?Here are some fan-favorite 'Jennie responds to fan' moments!Fan: Are you really Jennie from BLACKPINK?J:Fan: Why do you always wear the same tee (t-shirt)?J: Hmm? Which one are you talking about?Fan: Cut-tee...J:Fan: Marry me!J:Security Guards: Don't touch or talk to Jennie right now.Fan: Psst, Jennie! (handing over doll gift)J:Fan: *shivering outside in the cold to see her*J: (mouths) Are you cold? Go, go! Keep yourself warm!Fan: *too hot inside event hall*J:Fan: *sees Jennie* *cries*J:Fan: I'm a senior in high school (For context, Korean high school seniors are expected to be 100% devoted to preparing for college and nothing else)J: What are you doing here! Go study!