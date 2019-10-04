SUPER M's Tremendous Debut

Meet the K-pop Avengers!

On October 4th, the K-pop supergroup SuperM debuted with their mini-albumand released their music video for the title trackThe released music video was filmed in Dubai and is receiving positive feedback for its gigantic scale and blockbuster-like atmosphere.SM Entertainment's partnership with Capitol Music Group (CMG) in launching the supergroup has resulted in tremendous marketing and promotion within the United States.Fans were left in awe as these photos of Capitol Records and LA record shops were released.Moreover, SuperM is holding a concert on Vine Street on the 5th, and lanes will be closed during the event.They will also be appearing onon the 8th of October.When first announcing plans to release SuperM, the CMG Chairman and CEO Steve Barnett said that "SuperM is uniquely positioned to become the highest-profile US debut of a K-pop group in the history of this phenomenon." We're excited to see the worldwide response towards this new attempt at SM.Meanwhile, SuperM's 1st mini albumcan be found on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. The tracklist includes, and. SuperM will be going on a promotional tour in both the United States and Korea.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com