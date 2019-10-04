What JIN Does To Keep BTS Together

Without Jin, all 7 members might not still be together - literally.

This is Jin.His most notable title is "Worldwide Handsome" and he is the goofy, dad-joke loving, eldest member (, in Korean) of BTS.But some are not aware of his unofficial job title: the BTS pickup truck.Jin is quick to notice when even one member is missing from the 7-person group.So when a member strays from the rest of the group, he brings them back to their place.The most challenging member, as ARMY may assume, is the mischievous, social butterfly V a.k.a. Taehyung. V is easily distracted to say the least.He successfully keeps Jin busy at all times.He refuses to say goodbye to his fans when it's time to go.His 95 line brother Jimin is sometimes pulled into his mischief, forcing Jin to pickup two items at once.Second in line is the other half of BTS' clumsy clan: RM. He also contributes to Jin's work load.The mature and put-together Suga is not an exception.Maknae Jungkook also strays time-to-time.But when Jungkook's high spirits and young blood burst through his enormous muscles, Jin can no longer handle the situation.Ultimately, Jin just wants to keep the family together so that they won't have to go searching through the missing child center later. Oh, and to make sure that BTS doesn't roadblock anyone else. What a gentlemen.But his priority is the members' safety.He takes on this role with the motto 'no man left behind' in mind.Sometimes, he fails, even hurting himself in the process.But in the end it's worth it because Mathyung Jin would do anything for the little kiddos.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com