본문 바로가기

Body

What BTS JIMIN Did During His Vacation in Paris

voomvoom 2019.10.04 11:14
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 

Check out Jimin's pictures that practically scream boyfriend material

During BTS' hard-earned break, Jimin visited Paris, France. Much to the delight of ARMYs, Jimin has kindly posted photos of himself during his vacation!
 
Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

 
This is a cute photo of Jimin pretending to hold a balloon drawn on the wall. It was taken in front of a shop called Ets ELIE, which does repair work for electricity and light bulbs. Its address is 1 Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire, and the shop can be found near the Metro station Saint-Sébastien - Froissart, Paris.
 
Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

 
This photo was taken in front of Galerie Perrotin Paris, a contemporary art museum. It is located at 76 Rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris.
 
Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

 
The combination of Jimin wand cute cats never fails.
 
Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

 
Jimin looks like a model in these black and white photos taken in the streets of Paris. Where can I buy this photo book please?
 
Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS Official Twitter (@BTS_twt)

 
This photo of Jimin with the Eiffel tower is my personal favorite. He's perfect boyfriend material!
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Even during his vacation, Jimin doesn't forget his fans. How can ARMYs not love him?
 
Check out BTS' official twitter for more photos and pick your own personal favorite. Also, if you get a change to visit Paris, why don't you visit these places and take pictures like Jimin?
 
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related Article:
TWICE SANA's Cutest Reaction to Stop Her Manager 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡