QUIZ: Can You Guess Which Male K-POP IDOLS These Are?

voomvoom 2019.10.02 17:28
Online Community

Online Community

 
We guarantee that you'll be smelling baby lotion everywhere just by looking at these ADORABLE photos. 

If it takes 1 picture to guess correctly, you're a super fan. If it takes 2, you're a fan. If 3 or more, try harder!

 
Try to guess who it is with the minimum amount of hints! Let's begin. 
 
1. You have 3 hints (photos).
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
 
 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
 
 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
 
It's... 

Cha Eunwoo of ASTRO!

Photo from Wikipedia

Photo from Wikipedia

 
2. You have 4 hints (photos). 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
 
 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
 
 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
 
 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
It's...   

D.O. (Kyungsoo) of EXO!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
3. You have 4 hints (photos).  
 
Online Community

Online Community

 
 
 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
 
 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
 
 
 
Online Community

Online Community

 
It's...   

V (Taehyung) of BTS!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
4. You have 4 hints (photos).  
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
 
 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
 
 
 
Online Community

Online Community

 
 
 
 
Online Community

Online Community

 
It's...   

Park Jihoon of WANNA ONE!

Photo from Wikipedia

Photo from Wikipedia

 
5. You have 3 hints (photos).  
 
Online Community

Online Community

 
 
 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
 
 
 
Online Community

Online Community

 
It's...  

S.Coups of SEVENTEEN!

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

 
How many did you get right? Share the quiz with your k-pop fan friends, and see if they can do better! 
 
By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
