QUIZ: Can You Guess Which Male K-POP IDOLS These Are?

If it takes 1 picture to guess correctly, you're a super fan. If it takes 2, you're a fan. If 3 or more, try harder!

1. You have 3 hints (photos).

「 Cha Eunwoo of ASTRO! 」

2. You have 4 hints (photos).

「 D.O. (Kyungsoo) of EXO! 」

3. You have 4 hints (photos).

「 V (Taehyung) of BTS! 」

4. You have 4 hints (photos).

「 Park Jihoon of WANNA ONE! 」

5. You have 3 hints (photos).

「 S.Coups of SEVENTEEN! 」

We guarantee that you'll be smelling baby lotion everywhere just by looking at these ADORABLE photos.Try to guess who it is with the minimum amount of hints! Let's begin.It's...It's...It's...It's...It's...How many did you get right? Share the quiz with your k-pop fan friends, and see if they can do better!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com