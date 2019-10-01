Get Ready for These K-pop Idol Comebacks in October!

Take a sneak peek into who's releasing new songs this October.

Get your earphones ready, because this October so many K-pop idols are preparing to release new songs!EXO CHEN releases his second solo mini-album on the 1st day of October. The title track is namedJeong Sewoon is returning with his mini-albumKeep a lookout for SM Entertainment's newly debuting boy group SuperM with members including SHINee Taemin, EXO Kai and Baekhyun, and NCT Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas.AB6IX is planning on releasing their first full album, and ONF also returns with their mini-albumATEEZ is releasing a full album, while Kei from the girl group Lovelyz has announced to make a solo debut. Her mini-albumwill be presented by her original name: Kim Jiyeon.Ladies' Code has also announced their comeback on the 10th.Super Junior is releasing their ninth full album called Time-Slip, while Im Hyunsik from the boy group BTOB is coming solo with his first mini-album Rendez-Vous.The boy band N.Flying officially announced their sixth mini-album YAHO will be released on the 15th.NU'EST returns on the 21st.Stray Kids returns on the 25th.Further expected comebacks in October include Brown Eyed Girls, MONSTA X, IU, IZ*ONE, and TXT and many more - so stay tuned for more updates!