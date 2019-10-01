본문 바로가기

Body

Get Ready for These K-pop Idol Comebacks in October!

voomvoom 2019.10.01 18:09
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Get your earphones ready, because this October so many K-pop idols are preparing to release new songs!

Take a sneak peek into who's releasing new songs this October.

 
1. October 1st - EXO CHEN
 
EXO CHEN releases his second solo mini-album on the 1st day of October. The title track is named Shall We?
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
2. October 2nd - Jeong Sewoon
 
Jeong Sewoon is returning with his mini-album Day.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
3. October 4th - SuperM
 
Keep a lookout for SM Entertainment's newly debuting boy group SuperM with members including SHINee Taemin, EXO Kai and Baekhyun, and NCT Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas. 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
4. October 7th - AB6IX / ONF
 
AB6IX is planning on releasing their first full album 6IXENSE, and ONF also returns with their mini-album GO LIVE
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
5. October 8th - ATEEZ / Kei (Lovelyz)
 
ATEEZ is releasing a full album TREASURE EP.FIN: All to Action, while Kei from the girl group Lovelyz has announced to make a solo debut. Her mini-album Over and Over will be presented by her original name: Kim Jiyeon. 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
6. October 10th - Ladies' Code
 
Ladies' Code has also announced their comeback on the 10th. 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
7. October 14th - Super Junior / Im Hyunsik (BTOB)
 
Super Junior is releasing their ninth full album called Time-Slip, while Im Hyunsik from the boy group BTOB is coming solo with his first mini-album Rendez-Vous.  
 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
8. October 15th - N.Flying
 
The boy band N.Flying officially announced their sixth mini-album YAHO will be released on the 15th.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
9. October 21st - NU'EST
 
NU'EST returns on the 21st. 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
10. October 25th - Stray Kids
 
Stray Kids returns on the 25th.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Further expected comebacks in October include Brown Eyed Girls, MONSTA X, IU, IZ*ONE, and TXT and many more - so stay tuned for more updates!
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related Article:
BTS Cuts Ties With PUMA, Now To Represent FILA Instead
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡