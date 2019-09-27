WATCH: MONSTA X Perfroms At The Ellen Show

They performed two of their songs 'Oh My!' and 'Who Do U Love?'

Monsta X appeared in the Ellen show and performed their songsandEllen introduced the septet as one of the biggest K-Pop bands in the world. Monsta X performedwhich had reached the Billboard Pop Songs chart.The performance was followed by an exclusive performance of, a song that really brings out their powerful energy with intense choreography. See how Monsta X engage with the crowd and all the Monbebes singing and dancing along from start to end!Meanwhile, Monsta X has recently released another single track LOVE U and has announced their comeback in late October.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com