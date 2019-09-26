BTS Opens Official TikTok Account!

We're not ready for all the memes they're about to create

Give it up for our living memes BTS, for they have finally opened a Tik Tok account!BTS is on pretty much every single social media platform there is, but except for Tik Tok. But now, they're finally here on Tik Tok, where so many memes are made daily.The account was made on September 25th and they hit 1 million followers in less than 4 hours, and by the time this article is being written they currently have over 2 million followers.Two videos were uploaded on their channel. One a brief introduction and celebration for their new channel on Tik Tok, and the other a cute video where the guys poses withplaying in the background.While we wait for more videos to be uploaded, why don't we look back on some of their legendary videos that shows potential for them to become the next Tik Tok sensation?