BTS: The Ultimate Underdog Story Behind Their Rise To Stardom

Against all odds, the boys worked their way up the ladder - all the way to the top.

It's no secret that BTS has come a long way since their less than the glamorous debut. When BTS first took the stage, they said that they wanted to become "as successful as Big Bang." The public scoffed. Big Bang's domestic and international success had been impressive, to say the least, and it was difficult to imagine any group - worse yet a group not affiliated with the top 3 entertainment agencies (YG, SM, JYP) - living up to their standards.But as we now know too well, BTS proved everyone wrong and made history by reaching highs that even Big Bang hadn't. The most notable part of their journey is their humble beginnings. Unlike many, if not all, k-pop groups that obtain this degree of popularity, BTS started from essentially nothing, having come from 'BigHit,' a small entertainment agency with not only limited resources and funds but also no previous record of creating a successful k-pop group.That's how we know that these boys' success is accredited to nobody but themselves. It was hard work, persistence, resilience in addition to the love and support the members had for each other which led them to where they are now.Watch how BTS made their way up to stardom, one step after another:Overwhelmed, the boys burst into tears during this concert.And last but not least, the legendary...(봄날)- setting the world record for fastest video to reach 100M viewsAt the beginning of their career, these boys couldn't even appear in the group photos at award ceremonies.But look where they stand now.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com