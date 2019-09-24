본문 바로가기

Body

RED VELVET'S IRENE Finally Starts Her Own Instagram Account

voomvoom 2019.09.24 11:09
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

 
Red Velvet's Irene has finally launched her own instagram account.

Now we get to see the day in the life of this k-pop princess!

 
Of all 5 members of the k-pop girl group, Irene had been the only one without an account. Fans were disappointed that they couldn't see her day-to-day updates but she has finally responded.
 
She started off with a beautiful selfie of herself as the thumbnail.
 
Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

 
Fellow Red Velvet member Seulgi left an adorable comment on her very first post. "언니다 언니 (Irene, it's you!)," Seulgi exclaimed, reflecting her and everyone else's enthusiasm for the start of Irene's social media journey.
 
Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

 
However, her account was temporarily disabled soon after the launch because of the sudden, 'unrealistic' peak in followers! In other words, Irene's extreme popularity led to Instagram suspecting it was a fake account.
 
Since confirming the account's legitimacy, Irene has been actively uploading photos and videos of her vacation in Switzerland. 
 
 
Although now deleted, for an unknown reason, she had shared this photo of her picking out some European baked goods as well.
 
Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

 
The account has gained 900,000 followers so far with a total of 5 posts.   
 
What will she post next? Stay tuned by following her @renebaebae!
 
By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related Article:
Japanese Celebrity Claims He Would Kiss BTS V TAEHYUNG 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡