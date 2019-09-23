Chinese ARMY's Plans To Turn Korea Into JIMIN's Nation For His Birthday

This is just the tip of the iceberg of his worldwide birthday extravaganza.

BTS Jimin's global fan base is planning a series of epic birthday events for this October.Chinese fan club 'JIMIN BAR CHINA' has revealed their particularly spectacular agenda. They said they will screen a birthday celebration video at all 167 South Korean CGV movie theaters, consisting of approximately 800 screens. Anyone who plans to watch a movie between October 7 to 13 will encounter this video during the trailer portion before the movie.This will be the first time in history that an idol's birthday celebration video appears in every movie screening in the theater, in every CGV theater in the country.This was only one part of a series of events the fan club has planned. So far, they've released plans for 13 different events. They've booked spaces on various public transportation services for celebratory posts in the capital cities of Lebanon and Jordan. They will also screen a celebratory video on one of Time Square's iconic media screens in New York City. More than 700 birthday posters will be advertised both in subway trains and at the stations.Most recently, they announced part 13 where they rented a bus for fans to "travel along the places where JM [Jiimin] once lived and experienced his school time."Additionally, BTS fans around the world plan on contributing to a good cause in honor of the star's birthday. Vietnamese fan club 'LFJV' (Live for Jimin's Vocals) is raising money to provide scholarships to financially struggling students. Fans from the Philippines are helping a charity for young cancer patients, stating that they wish to be to others "the light that Jimin is to them."Meanwhile, the hashtag "지민의 나라 (Jimin’s Nation)" ranked 17 on the trending list in Korea yesterday, yet again confirming the superstar boy band's influence.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com