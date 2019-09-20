Verification For ARMY Membership On Interpark Starts Today!

We'll show you step-by-step on how to verify your ARMY membership!

Verification for ARMY membership in Interpark is now open!We would love to make a video on our YouTube channel 'Kpop Voom' and explain in detail, but because the due date for the verification is less than a week, we decided to write this article instead!Early bird tickets for theconcert is only given access to official ARMYs. If you become an official ARMY before September 16th, you can verify that you have in Interpark starting from today.Oh, and if you haven't seen our video on how to become an official army yet, check it out here first.Now that you have become an official ARMY, now you have to verify it on Interpark to get access to early bird tickets.This link will lead you to the verification page in Interpark.Click on the button that says 'Verify ARMY Membership'. Log in Interpark and type in your last name, first name, membership number, and membership order number.All this information can be found in Weply. Go to the Weply app, and press 'More'. Scroll down to find 'Announcements' and there is a post that starts with 'Check your information for identity verification'.Be careful not to space out the membership number!Now you're done with verifying your membership on Interpark. As easy as that!Hurry up with the verification! The early tickets for the final Speak Yourself concert starts on September 25th, 8 PM, so make sure you finish verifying before that.Hope this was helpful, and best of luck with the 'ticketing'!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com