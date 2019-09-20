Rihanna and BLACKPINK Jennie Hang Out In Seoul

Do we see an international collaboration coming up?

Rihanna hit the town of Seoul last night and was accompanied by Jennie Kim from k-pop girl group Blackpink.The Barbadian singer was in South Korea this week to promote her beauty line 'Fenty.' After her schedule, she decided to enjoy the Korean nightlife scene at Itaewon where she met up with Jennie.The two were pictured enjoying each other's company at what seems like a bar. Unaware that the two were acquaintances, the public was pleasantly surprised to see these global musicians hang out.Fans of both parties were adamant about a collaboration between the pair. We'll see if the dream comes true!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com