본문 바로가기

Body

Jin Gave Up His Most Prized Possession For Sick J-Hope

voomvoom 2019.09.19 13:27
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
It's no secret that Jin's most prized possession is no other than his spirit animal, RJ the alpaca.

The BTS brotherhood is stronger than any other!

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
RJ and Jin are inseparable.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
RJ has often helped Jin sleep.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
He carries RJ everywhere.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
And I mean everywhere.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
He even once reserved a first-class seat just for the animal.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
But when his friend and fellow band member J-hope wasn't feeling so well, he didn't hesitate to share RJ's love. 
 
 
In the video, J-hope trudges through the hallway and says his throat hurts. Behind him, Jin expresses sympathy, stating "it kills me to see J-hope like this."
 
Moments later, Jin quietly approaches J-hope who is sitting alone in the corner of a room. He places RJ besides him and leaves them to be. 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

  
This wasn't the first time Jin showed his care by gifting RJ to others. In another video, you could see RM with RJ in his lap while he goes over notes for the next concert. We could assume that this was another one of Jin's attempts to cheer up his friends who weren't in their best state.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
In many behind-the-scenes videos, you could also spot staff members with miniature RJ models.  
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

  
Everyone expresses love in different ways, but it seems that Jin's method is through RJ. He knows how happy RJ makes him, so he shows his affection by sharing the fluffy friend with others.
 
We hope J-hope felt a little better from Jin and RJ!
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related Article:
Is BTS Shooting Bon Voyage S4 In New Zealand?
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡