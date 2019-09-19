Jin Gave Up His Most Prized Possession For Sick J-Hope

The BTS brotherhood is stronger than any other!

It's no secret that Jin's most prized possession is no other than his spirit animal, RJ the alpaca.RJ and Jin are inseparable.RJ has often helped Jin sleep.He carries RJ everywhere.And I meanHe even once reserved a first-class seat just for the animal.But when his friend and fellow band member J-hope wasn't feeling so well, he didn't hesitate to share RJ's love.In the video, J-hope trudges through the hallway and says his throat hurts. Behind him, Jin expresses sympathy, stating "it kills me to see J-hope like this."Moments later, Jin quietly approaches J-hope who is sitting alone in the corner of a room. He places RJ besides him and leaves them to be.This wasn't the first time Jin showed his care by gifting RJ to others. In another video, you could see RM with RJ in his lap while he goes over notes for the next concert. We could assume that this was another one of Jin's attempts to cheer up his friends who weren't in their best state.In many behind-the-scenes videos, you could also spot staff members with miniature RJ models.Everyone expresses love in different ways, but it seems that Jin's method is through RJ. He knows how happy RJ makes him, so he shows his affection by sharing the fluffy friend with others.We hope J-hope felt a little better from Jin and RJ!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com