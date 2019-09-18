본문 바로가기

PHOTOS: Blackpink's Summer In Hawaii

voomvoom 2019.09.18 13:58
Instagram

Instagram

 
K-pop girl group Blackpink, like the superstars they are, enjoyed an extravagant vacation in Hawaii this summer. In addition to spending quality time with each other, they made sure to keep fans entertained by not only sharing photos online but also documenting their experience in a video package that is now available for purchase.

Seems like these girls made the most of their summers!

 
Here are some of the photos that they posted via social media as a sneak peak: 
 

Group Photos

 
Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

 

Jennie

 
Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

 

Jisoo

 
Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

 

Lisa

 
Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

 

Rosé 

 
Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

 
You could view their full experience through their summer package video. Watch the preview below! 
 
 
By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
