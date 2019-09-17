2019 F/W Makeup Trends TAEYEON Tried And You Should Too

Follow her lead and make your way to this year's hall of makeup excellence.

Minimalist Base

Smokey Neutral Eyes

Voluminous Lashes

Blush Flush

Matte Red Lips

This year's fall and winter fashion shows not only introduced new, daring color schemes and makeup looks but also saw the return of some beauty classics. This shouldn't have come as a surprise to K-pop princess Taeyeon of Girl's Generation, however, since she had already tried all of these now trending looks at one point in her career or the other!As the face of popular cosmetic brands Banila Co. and Nature Republic, Taeyeon has been a makeup role model in the K-beauty realm. Her trial runs of such a variety of looks, even before they became trends, confirms just how she earned the title.Here are five makeup trends based on this year's runways that you should experiment with this season, just like Taeyeon did!This F/W season, we aim to become one with nature. In other words, the goal is to be confident in showing your natural complexion, pulling off a seemingly effortless, no-makeup makeup look. Instead of perfecting the appropriate amount of foundation and adding noticeable amounts of highlighter and bronzer to emphasize certain features, a clean, light layer of base makeup is the way to go. This natural look oozes health and wellness, which this year is all about.This trend could be daunting for those with insecurities about their bare skin, but the key is confidence. It's hard to even tell if Taeyeon has makeup on in the picture, but either way, her skin appears radiant from the particular natural glow.Plus, this type of look is a runway classic, as it shifts attention from the face to the clothes which should be in the spotlight. So on days you want your outfit to stand out, just moisturize your face, maybe add one thin layer of foundation, and leave it to be!When you think smokey eyes, you think of keywords like dark, black, Gothic, smudgy, But that's not what this year's trend is speaking to. The smokey neutral look is much more subtle and displays a type of elegance that the common smokey eye cannot, making it one of the key elements of many catwalks this year.The smoked-out yet not-so-overwhelming shade spread out on your eyelids pairs perfectly with the minimalist base makeup trend. With this look, we take a step back from the spectacles, the glitters, the over-the-top approach often taken during the summer. This style successfully puts emphasis on the eyes without upstaging the natural sparkle in them.Taeyeon has tried the smokey neutral trend both as day-to-day use and as stage makeup. Likewise, this look is super versatile - if you're looking to transition from a classy dinner to a night out, add a little more smoke and you're good to go.In exchange for abandoning intensity in other facets of your makeup, you can boost your lash game this fall and winter. This year's eyelashes are all about heaviness, clumpiness, and flagrance. We want to apply multiple layers of mascara, to both the top and bottom lashes, in order to exhibit the most voluminous frills along your eyes.We are taken back to the 60s, with clumpy layers of mascara on the bottom lashes making a comeback. Don't forget, this year is all about the natural glow. Heavy layers may seem less natural but if you really think about it, there's nothing that screams natural than an obvious lack of attempt to separate each lash.If you're feeling extra experimental, you could even try colored lashes or unique extensions. Taeyeon has not yet experimented with overblown amounts of mascara (as far as her public appearance goes). But she has rocked these long extensions to achieve the goal of which is a good start to paving her way to a bolder lash look!This might be the most patent of all the trends, and that's the point. You may fear that too much blush may make you seem sick or even drunk, but we'd like to tell you otherwise. The touch of pink blush on your cheeks will add a youthful and feminine touch to combat the chilly weather. This is an easy way to liven up and soften your complexion.And when do you blush? Often, it's when you're smitten or madly in love. That's right - this look bestows an air of romance, increasing your chances of a fall or winter love. Perhaps this bold streak of pink along the cheeks is the very reason that many cannot help but fall in love with Taeyeon.Forget your berries and burgundies because we're going back to the classics. Red lips will never go out of style, but the way it complements the other trends listed above makes it absolutely essential for this season. The seductive color is the perfect finish to the faint coloring in other areas of your face.While gloss may harmonize well with the moisture-focused base trend, we'd suggest a matte lip to make the shade really pop. Red lips are one of Taeyeon's go-to choices. She displays them like cherries on her lips, which well represent her fruity personality. This fall and winter, it's your turn to show off your own take on the cheeky lip!