How BTS SUGA Always Takes Things 110% Seriously

voomvoom 2019.09.16 10:30
Photo from YouTube Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Screenshot

 
We all know that Suga isn't big on practical jokes. But his refusal - or inability - to take a joke ironically makes him ten times funnier. In fact, his cynicism and quick wit arguably make him the funniest member of the group.

Go find Suga if you're in need of a reality check.

 
Here are 9 times Suga took things 110 percent seriously, and it was hilarious.
 

1. When he shared his most memorable moment from traveling:  

 
Photo from YouTube Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Screenshot

 

2. When Jimin just wanted to do better in monopoly:

 
Photo from YouTube Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Screenshot

 

3. When RM said he didn't understand wiping after going number one: 

 
Photo from YouTube Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Screenshot

 

4. When he wasn't so happy about Bighit trying to make him look pretty:

 
Photo from YouTube Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Screenshot

 

5. When Jin was REALLY good at Halli Galli:

 
Photo from YouTube Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Screenshot

 

6. When V undervalued the worth of his items:

 
Photo from YouTube Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Screenshot

 

7. When he provided commentary during Mario Kart: 

 
Photo from YouTube Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Screenshot

 

8. When he was told that the policemen could be killed too in the game of Mafia: 

 
Photo from YouTube Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Screenshot

 

9. When Jimin shared his childhood dreams: 

 
Photo from YouTube Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Screenshot

 
By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
