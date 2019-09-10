Application For "BIGHIT X SOURCE MUSIC" PLUS Global Audition Starts Today

Ready to become the next worldwide superstar? Apply now!

BigHit and Source Music's global audition for their new girl group has started accepting applications today, September 10th.The two companies have opened the website for the application and revealed the conditions for applicants. According to the website, any female aged between 13 to 19 (born in 2001~2007) can apply for the auditions. You can apply by visiting the website and submit the audition form.The applicants who passes the online tryouts will be notified separately for the audition, and the finalists will be chosen within 4 weeks from the audition date.PLUS Global Audition is a full-scale global audition launched by BigHit and Source Music for the next super girl group in 2021. It's their first girl group launch led by BigHit's Bang Shi-hyuk and CBO Min Hee-jin, inevitably drawing massive attention worldwide.Auditions will take place in 16 different cities including LA, New York, Melbourne, Taipei, Sapporo, Hanoi, Bangkok and more starting from October 5th to 27th.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com