BTS Welcomes You To Seoul With A Brand New Promotional Video Series

Are you ready to "live Seoul like BTS does"?

BTS is releasing a series of promotional videos for Seoul as Seoul's Honorary Tourism Ambassadors.According to the Seoul Tourism Organization, a total of 8 videos (7 exclusive videos and 1 full version video) will be released on Visit Seoul's official YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram account featuring BTS.BTS has been a part of the campaign as Honorary Ambassadors for three years in a row. In 2017 they released thead andMV, and in 2018 they released thevideo. The slogan for this year's campaign is "Live Seoul Like I Do", with foreign tourists as its speaker.The first video will be released on September 13th, and while we're waiting, let's have another look at the previous commercial!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com