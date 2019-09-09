TVXQ CHANGMIN Donates $59,000 For Amazon Fires

A man with a beautiful voice and heart.

Changmin of K-pop boy band TVXQ (also known as DBSK) donated 70 million won (approximately $58,700) to Greenpeace in an effort to support the recent Amazon forest wildfires.The contribution came from revenue generated by his 2018 fashion project "RE: MAX." He promoted clothing items that were environment-themed, hoping to raise awareness about the necessity of environmental protection.His efforts are paying off."The project's purpose was to bring Earth back to its most beautiful state," he said. "I hope [the project] can help with the cause, at least a little."The Amazon wildfires that started last August have only been getting worse by time.The Seoul office of Greenpeace that received Changmin's donation expressed their gratitude towards the singer. They stated:"His contribution will help raise awareness about wildfires among South Korean citizens and will help stop the Amazon situation as well."