MOMOLAND JUI Denies Dating Rumors

voomvoom 2019.09.06 16:05
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Momoland Jui has denied dating the man she was pictured with.

So who's that guy and why?

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
This Wednesday, photos of her and a male subject linking arms were posted in an online community forum. The witness who uploaded the photos captioned the post "Jui on a date."
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
However, Jui's agency MLK Entertainment clarified that while the female in the photo is indeed Jui, the man she is with is not her boyfriend. "She was on her way to buy some audio equipment and her friend simply accompanied her," they said. "They are long-time friends, and friends only."
 
Jui has not yet commented on the situation herself. 
 
By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
