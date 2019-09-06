MOMOLAND JUI Denies Dating Rumors

So who's that guy and why?

Momoland Jui has denied dating the man she was pictured with.This Wednesday, photos of her and a male subject linking arms were posted in an online community forum. The witness who uploaded the photos captioned the post "Jui on a date."However, Jui's agency MLK Entertainment clarified that while the female in the photo is indeed Jui, the man she is with is not her boyfriend. "She was on her way to buy some audio equipment and her friend simply accompanied her," they said. "They are long-time friends, and friends only."Jui has not yet commented on the situation herself.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com