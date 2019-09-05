What kind of dad would each BTS member be?

Jin - The Silly, Old-Fashioned Father

Suga - The Ice Man With A Heart Of Gold

J-Hope - The Edgy, Cheerleader Dad

RM - The Overprotective But Clumsy Dad

Jimin - The Sweet and Sentimental Daddy

V - The Playful Pop With A Whole Lot Of Sugar AND Spice

Jungkook - The Soccer Dad That's Good At Everything

The boys are still young and as far as we are informed, marriage is not on their mind at the moment. But did you ever wonder what they would be like one day, when they become dads?We've gathered many opinions and guesses about what each member would be like as a dad. Here is what BTS would be like as fathers!· Dad jokes all the way [add windshield wiper laugh]· Will often embarrass his kids in public, 99 percent of the time from his dance moves· Treats his children like royalty· Definitely a family man. Tries to host as many family trips possible· Grills in the backyard every Sunday brunch· Values his children's freedom and independence, and doesn't know how to do strict punishments· But also knows how to hold serious conversations, instilling strong morals and values in his kids· Chill, down-to-earth dad that other dads are low-key intimidated by· Scariest when mad· Encourages them to follow their hearts while also offering great practical advice· Not too talkative and isn't the most expressive, but his main function is moral support. Much more of a listener than a talker, and you know he will always be there for you no matter what· Cherishes every second spent with his kids and secretly scrapbooks· Will most definitely cry his eyes out at his children's birth, graduations and weddings· Favorite parenting moment is giving his kids their first sip of beer and seeing them hate it· Crazy supportive. Shows up to every game and performance, cheering you on louder than any other parent and possibly with embarrassing picket signs· Cool with his kids breaking rules once in a while and having fun, as long as they are being safe and responsible· Raises his kids artsy, sending them to a bunch of music, dance, and painting lessons· The house is loud and chaotic at all times.· Plays pranks on his kids· Loves screaming along to music in the car with all of his kids· Wants to do everything he can to keep his kids safe but ironically ends up accidentally hurting them the most· Tries to cook them dinner but almost causes fire in the kitchen instead· An incredible life coach that his kids look up to a lot. Bed night stories include an organized version of his own life philosophies· Strict curfews but rarely gets mad when kids actually break it· Awkwardly socializes with other dads· Super proud dad. Displays his kids' trophies and awards all over the house· Not afraid to express his love to his children and frequently showers them with hugs and kisses· All his daughters' friends and teachers have a crush on him because of how affectionate he is (and because he is a total cutie)· Scolds with the old "I'm not mad, I'm just disappointed" tactic and guilts them into caving· Pro at defusing fights between the children· Favorite part of his day is picking them up from school and listening to how their days went· Commemorates every single thing that his children achieve, like first time they spoke, walked, rode a bicycle, etc.· Basically just one of the kids. Relives his childhood through and with his kids.· Works hard for financial security to make sure the kids know the value of hard work - and also to send them to the best private school· Spoils them with a bunch of nice things from a young age. Kids' friends are always jealous.· His kids' friends are also always thrown off by his quirkiness whenever they come over to play· Organizes social events with other dads. Makes sure every dad fits in· Keeps pictures of his kids in his Gucci wallet· Takes his family on extravagant vacations every summer. Invites his friends and their families as well· Active and outdoors are two keywords that will define his children's childhoods.· Coaches all of his kids' sports teams. His kids and their friends are all in love with him· Always down for an adventure. Family trips will consist of lots of exploration and question marks· But a worry-wart for his kids that always carries a first-aid kit with him just in case· Has his s**t together in every single way, making him the most reliable and dependable dad ever· Provide them a well-rounded education, and his children will excel in all areas just like him· Super organized. House is neat and tidy. Packs their lunch the night before. Never late taking them to school.· Tries to be strict but ends up playing video games WITH them instead· He ain't got no dad-bod but his children might because he feeds them so muchByandvoomvoomk@gmail.com