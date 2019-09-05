BTS and WANNA ONE Compete For Best Idol

The rankings change every minute, every second. Who will take first place by the end of this week?

Members of boy group BTS and Wanna One are going to toe to toe competing for a place in the top 10 best idols.The real-time ranking chart displays the votes each idol receives by the second. Here is a screenshot of the current rankings (at 10:20 a.m. Sep. 5 Korea time):In group rankings, BTS has consistently been taking number one and Wanna One number two. However, Wanna One's Kang Daniel has been placing first in individual rankings for the past 10 consecutive weeks.Although the rankings constantly change, the top 10 of the list fluctuates within the same boundaries. Second to fifth place is always dominated by BTS members - Jimin, V, Jungkook, and Jin. Jimin and V have been alternating between second and third, while Jungkook takes fourth and Jin fifth. But last Sunday, fans proudly put Jungkook in second place, honoring his birthday.The remaining five spots of the top 10 are also affiliated to the same two groups, but they tend to differ more every week, with some individuals dropping from the list and others climbing their way up. The members that placed in this category last week are the following, respectively: Sungwoon (Wanna One), Minhyun (Wanna One), J-hope (BTS), Jihoon (Wanna One), and Woojin (Wanna One).In individual female rankings, Iz*one's Hitomi has taken the crown for the past 7 consecutive weeks. Unlike the male idol rankings, the top 10 of this list consists of a more diverse number of groups including Iz*one, Itzy, TWICE, Blackpink, Red Velvet, and even solo artist IU.Polls close for each week's final rankings on Sunday at the 24th hour.