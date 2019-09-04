BIGBANG T.O.P. Shows Off His Vineyard In Argentina

Does anyone want some K-pop-Idol-produced Argentinian wine?

This Monday, Big Bang T.O.P. uploaded a series of photos and videos from a vineyard which putatively belongs to him.The now deleted Instagram post included photos of the beautiful vineyard's landscape as well as some grapes.He also posted a video of what seemed to be himself harvesting wine grapes.In January 2017, T.O.P. revealed that he had "purchased a vineyard in Argentina," during a Big Bang fan meeting at Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome. "We produced about 8,000 bottles of wine at the vineyard last year. Since there are 5,000 people here, I'll [give one to each of you and] drink the remaining 3,000!" He joked.This led to assumptions that the photos and videos were taken at this very vineyard. Fans dominated his Instagram comment section asking for confirmation. T.O.P. liked some of the comments but did not provide an answer. Instead, the overwhelming attention prompted him to delete the post.His love for wine is pretty clear from the countless number of Instagram posts dedicated to the alcohol. Whether this most recent post was actually based on his own vineyard still remains a mystery.T.O.P. finished his mandatory military service this past July. Amidst the multiple scandals he and his agency YG Entertainment were associated with, fans wonder whether, and if so, when, the star will return to the stage.