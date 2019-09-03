KCON 2019 Thailand Will Feature X1, GOT7, Chung Ha, and More

Want to learn about Korean culture AND meet your favorite K-pop stars? Here's your chance.

This week, KCON 2019 announced that X1 will be joining the convention for both days. Like last year, 2PM's Nichkhun will be the special MC for the concert.Here are the stars listed to participate so far:KCON 2019 is also hosting a cover star contest for fans who can dance just as well as their favorite idols. Winners of the contest receive tickets to the concert and the red carpet, a chance to perform at the convention, and unrevealed special gifts. If you and your friends can ace K-pop choreography, film yourselves and submit the video before September 6!The annual convention aims to raise awareness about not only K-pop, but Korean fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. The two-day event includes trial booths for various Korean items, activities for Korean culture enthusiasts to meet and mingle, and the cherry on top - a concert featuring your favorite K-pop idols.This year's convention will take place on September 28 and 29 at Impact Arena, Impact Exhibition Center.Watch this video summarizing last year's KCON in Thailand below!