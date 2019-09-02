An Exhaustive Summary of BTS Jungkook's Spectacular Birthday

He broke the Internet. His fans helped save the planet. His pal Justin casually wished him happy birthday. No biggie.

"Golden Maknae" Jungkook of worldwide K-pop sensation BTS turned 23 yesterday, and his birthday celebrations were absolutely spectacular.As soon as the clock struck midnight, the members of BTS started posting birthday wishes on their shared Twitter account. The oldest of the group, Jin, confidently took the lead and emphasized in his caption that he "was the first [to post]". However, the screenshot he uploaded of his conversation with Jungkook showed that he had sent his birthday wishes 2 days ahead, revealing that he was actually worried he'd forget to wish him happy birthday at all.Not long after, the rest of the group followed as they posted their own birthday wishes to Jungkook, all just as silly as Jin's.30 minutes into his birthday, hashtags related to his birthday had already dominated the trending topics section on Twitter. Both Weverse and Twitter experienced lagging due to high levels of traffic and although unconfirmed, fans speculated it was their own doing.But it didn't end there. Musicians Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj both hopped on the train to also congratulate Jungkook along with the rest of the world. Minaj commented on a fan's request to wish her "oppa" happy birthday while Bieber went out of his way to formulate a celebratory tweet himself. Jungkook has previously expressed his support for Bieber and his music - he even released a cover version of Bieber's song 'Nothing Like Us'. Fans were incredibly happy that the two stars connected and considering that the official BTS account retweeted Bieber's post, we can assume that Jungkook was too.Fans also showed their love and support for Jungkook in a unique, environmentally beneficial way. With the hashtag "CleanForJK" and "ProjectBTS," BTS fans in France started posting pictures of themselves cleaning up litter on the streets. Coordinated in purple, the official color of BTS, fans shared photos of the good deed that they wanted to do for the star on his special day. BTS fans had often pointed to BTS as the reason behind positive changes in their lives and communities - this instance might just be the perfect example.Fans continued to spread creative hashtags online including "HappyJungkookDay" and "정국이는무슨일이있어도행복해야해" which translates to "Jungkook, be happy no matter what." As a result, the singer was showered with love non-stop by millions of fans around the world over the course of the day.In response to this whirlwind of joy, Jungkook shared a selfie thanking the fans for "making him happy," seemingly referring to the personalized hashtag created by his fans. Then, he added a pleasant surprise - a sneak peek of an upcoming song. Jungkook is capable of singing at a wide vocal range, but he focused on lower cords for this particular song. His low and deep voice paired with the black background of the video established a dreamlike sentiment, and fans could not be any more excited to hear the full version soon.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com