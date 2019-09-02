Police Investigating SMTM and Superstar K Series For Vote Rigging

Nearly every Mnet survival programs is being accused of manipulation

Whileis being investigated by the police for vote-rigging, the previous season of the Produce seriesand Mnet's other survival programsandseries is also to be investigated.According to News 1, the police has already secured the voting data for all 4 seasons of the Produce 101 series,, and the already endedAn anonymous source said "It is to my knowledge that the police is investigatingafter suspicions were raised that the votes were rigged. Some people in the entertainment business are already aware of the fact that the producers were involved in the voting".Another source told "already ended its series, but the police is still conducting an investigation. The police are asking the producers and staff of the show for cooperation".A few days ago, KBS also reported that suspicion for vote-rigging was also raised regarding the third season of Produce 101,. They reported that vote count difference between each contestant is too even and that the odds are lower than to win the lottery 5 times in a row.Meanwhile, X1 who has been chosen as the final 11 from Produce X 101 has recently debuted with their first album, title song