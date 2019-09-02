10 Gorgeous Female Idols Who Were Born In September

These are some good-looking Virgos and Libras!

1. Iz*One Yujin - September 1st

2. Red Velvet Joy - September 3rd

3. Sonamoo's D.ana - September 10th

4. After School's Nana - September 14th

5. Oh My Girl Yooa - September 17th

6. F(x) Amber - September 18th

7. AOA Kwon Mina - September 21st

8. TWICE Nayeon - September 22nd

9. Lovelyz Mijoo - September 23rd

10. Weki Meki Rina - September 27th