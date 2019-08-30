How BTS V Spent His Vacations With Top Tier Celebrities

We don’t even know who to be jealous of. What a power squad.

This Thursday, BTS V uploaded photos of his vacation at sea, accompanied by top tier celebrities Park Seojoon, Choi Woosik, and Peakboy. The boys were pictured enjoying themselves on a yacht, eating Korean BBQ, and playfully taking photos of each other.Similar members had vacationed together before. Last December, V, Park, Choi and Park Hyungsik took a trip to Busan. Besides their friendship trips, V and the two Parks have expressed affection for each other through Instagram posts including birthday celebrations and promotions of each other’s new gigs or projects. The trio built their friendship on the set of K-drama 'Hwarang' in which all three played major roles.Although Park Hyungsik was not able to take part in this year’s trip due to his mandatory military service, the boys made sure to include him through this silly photoshop attempt.If this isn’t proof that their bromance is real, we don’t know what is.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com