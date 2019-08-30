본문 바로가기

Body

How BTS V Spent His Vacations With Top Tier Celebrities

voomvoom 2019.08.30 17:09
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

 
This Thursday, BTS V uploaded photos of his vacation at sea, accompanied by top tier celebrities Park Seojoon, Choi Woosik, and Peakboy. The boys were pictured enjoying themselves on a yacht, eating Korean BBQ, and playfully taking photos of each other.  

We don’t even know who to be jealous of. What a power squad.

 
Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

 
Similar members had vacationed together before. Last December, V, Park, Choi and Park Hyungsik took a trip to Busan. Besides their friendship trips, V and the two Parks have expressed affection for each other through Instagram posts including birthday celebrations and promotions of each other’s new gigs or projects. The trio built their friendship on the set of K-drama 'Hwarang' in which all three played major roles.  
 
Photo from Instagram @bn_sj2013

Photo from Instagram @bn_sj2013

 
Although Park Hyungsik was not able to take part in this year’s trip due to his mandatory military service, the boys made sure to include him through this silly photoshop attempt.
If this isn’t proof that their bromance is real, we don’t know what is.
 
 
Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

 
By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡