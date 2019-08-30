Watch RM Fanboying Over DRAKE At The Billboard Awards 2019

The other members all rushed over to RM the moment they saw Drake!

BTS released the behind scenes of the Billboard Awards 2019 and we got to see the moment RM finally met his Hip-Hop role model Drake.RM showed his affection for Drake numerously by covering his songs and mentioning him during interviews. Now he finally got to meet him in person, and his reaction is the cutest thing you'll ever see today!Jungkook, V, and Suga were the first ones to spot Drake, and as soon as they did, they rushed over to RM going "Drake! Drake! Drake!".The boys were in awe as Drake came over to greet them and took a group photo together.RM seemed calm at the moment when he was with Drake, but as soon as Drake left, he was instantly in fanboy mode.Although he wasn't in shot, you can hear RM screech like a pterodactyl!RM: Whooo! He's so cool. Wow Drake. Drake is so cool. I finally spoke with Drake!I guess RM and we had something in common after all in that we're all the same fangirl/fanboy in front of our biggest stars!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com