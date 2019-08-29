5 K-Pop Stars That Openly Admitted To Receiving Plastic Surgeries

There's no shame in making your own choice! Especially if you look this good after doing so!

There's nothing wrong with getting plastic surgeries.I mean, it's only natural to want to enhance your features so that you can be your best self.And yet, plastic surgeries have been quite a taboo for celebrities for some time now.Haters would comment on how their beauty isn't authentic or how wrong it was of them to alter their natural self. But enough of that already!Plastic surgery is a choice! And here are some of the celebrities who decided to be honest about the choices they made.Jung Chae Yeon is an absolute goddess. And judging from her past photo, it might seem like she didn't have to do anything to modify her looks. But to everyone's surprise, she openly admitted to getting a nose job on the talk show 'Video Star' broadcasted on MBC Every1.Lizzy is the former member of the now-disbanded group, After School. Although idle in the K-pop scene these days, this gorgeous K-pop artist was once somewhat of an icon. Lizzy has openly confessed to her undergoing the knife on numerous occasions.Like for example, on a radio show, when the radio host complimented her features, she honestly said, "Well, I did have a little help from the doctor!"That's a girl crush moment right there. She knows there's no shame in admitting to the truth!Koo Hara also didn't pull back from disclosing information about her cosmetic procedures. In the past, Koo Hara appeared in a celebrity talk show called 'Strong Heart' and told the hosts that her face has changed little growing up. "I just got a little prettier, that's all," she playfully added. Well, the proof is in the pudding. She was definitely a gorgeous beauty even when she was young.She admitted to having surgery done on her eyes because the CEO of her agency company commented that her eyes looked slightly dim. She also didn't fail to mention that she had a filler injection on her nose and a tooth revision.Soyou had her nose tip done before her debut! She disclosed the truth without hesitation in a talk show called 'Radio Star.'She further mentioned that she was wanted to get other alterations regarding her looks but everyone advised her against it.It's difficult to see what Soyou would like to further change in her face because she's already perfect as she is, but whatever makes her happy, we're here for it!JooE from Momoland also had a nose job in the past!She also said this during her appearance in the celebrity talk show, 'Radio Star.' She was only a freshman in high school when she had her procedure done, and she admits that the results weren't quite satisfactory because she thinks it did little to no good to enhance her looks.Well, all I know is that she looks fine as heck.