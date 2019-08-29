KANGNAM And Speed Skater Champion LEE SANG-HWA Announce Their Marriage

They first met in the Korean reality show "Law of the Jungle" and became a couple!

Kangnam and Lee Sang-hwa announced their plans for marriage in October!Kangnam's agency Dmost Entertainment and Lee Sang-hwa's agency Bonboo Entertainment announced today, August 29th that they are marrying on October 12th in a hotel in Seoul."This is Dmost Entertainment and Bonboo Entertainment.Today, we would like to announce the great news in regards with Kangnam and Lee Sang-hwa.Kangnam and Lee Sang-hwa are tying the knot with love and trust for each other.The wedding will be held on October 12th Saturday in a hotel in Seoul.Please send warm blessings to Kangnam and Lee Sang-hwa who is to start a new journey together, and we will work harder to give back all the love and interest that you have shown us.Thank you."Kangnam is a member of Korean group M.I.B and is currently preparing for Korean naturalization. Lee Sang-hwa is a two-time Olympic champion who retired from speed skating. The couple made their acquaintance while filming for Korean reality show Law of the Jungle and has admitted their relationship in March.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com