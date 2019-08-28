본문 바로가기

Body

A Shockingly Cute Photo Of Baby JUNGKOOK Was Revealed By A Fan

voomvoom 2019.08.28 10:37
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
We've all seen 17 year old fetus Jungkook develop into the 'perfect man' that he is now (see what I did there?). 

Thank you Jungkook for growing up so well, blessing us with your mere existence.

 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
It feels like yesterday when all the other members attended his entrance ceremony for high school, while I was watching the whole thing on YouTube feeling like a proud mom.
 
Gif from online community

Gif from online community

 
Yesterday, a fan uploaded a never-before-seen pictures of Jungkook as a child on Weverse. 
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Jungkook is wearing a blue baseball jersey and a really comfy gray sweatpants and is also wearing fishing boots. It seems like he is trying to catch some clams and oysters by the seaside.
 
Look how this ordinary school kid has grown up to become one of the most influential, talented, and not to mention good-looking guy he is now. And yet he hasn't changed one bit!
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
