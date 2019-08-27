본문 바로가기

Body

BTS Wins Their First Ever VMA Award for "Best K-Pop"!

voomvoom 2019.08.27 13:13
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from News1

Photo from News1

 
Congrats BTS! They just won their first ever VMA award for the "Best K-Pop" with Boy With Luv!

Congrats BTS!

 
BTS was nominated for 5 categories in this year's VMA for 'Best Group', 'Best K-Pop', 'Best Collaboration', 'Best Choreography', and 'Best Art Direction'. The new 'Best K-Pop' category included nominees such as TXT, Blackpink, Monsta X, and EXO. The category gained controversy because of concerns that it is a form of xenophobia by not letting them compete in other major categories.
 
Meanwhile, BTS has not attended the VMAs since they are on hiatus and has announced that their last schedule was the Lotte Duty Free Family Concert.
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related articles:  
A Compilation Of BTS's FUNNIEST Moments 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡