BTS Wins Their First Ever VMA Award for "Best K-Pop"!

Congrats BTS! They just won their first ever VMA award for the "Best K-Pop" withBTS was nominated for 5 categories in this year's VMA for 'Best Group', 'Best K-Pop', 'Best Collaboration', 'Best Choreography', and 'Best Art Direction'. The new 'Best K-Pop' category included nominees such as TXT, Blackpink, Monsta X, and EXO. The category gained controversy because of concerns that it is a form of xenophobia by not letting them compete in other major categories.Meanwhile, BTS has not attended the VMAs since they are on hiatus and has announced that their last schedule was the Lotte Duty Free Family Concert.