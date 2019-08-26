본문 바로가기

A Compilation Of BTS's FUNNIEST Moments

voomvoom 2019.08.26 15:02
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Trust me, you're not going to want to miss these

ARMYs may already know this, but BTS is lovable in so many ways more than one. 
Here, you can see BTS in their most lovable nature. When they're just being their playful, funny selves. 
These are BTS's funniest moments.  


1. When Jungkook was the master of Tango 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Someone give this kid a scholarship for Tango dancing! 
 
2. When V struggled to sit in his chair
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Um, you ok there?
 
3. When J-Hope and were going around in a microwave
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Seriously though, what's the science behind that spin?
 
4. If there's one thing RM, who has 148 as his IQ score, can't do, it's:
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
 RM: "The Bat man pose. I'm always in awe of people who can do it."
 
5. The rare moment when a dolphin jumps above surface
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
'Look kids, this is a rare sighting of the Jungkook dolphin jumping out of water.' 
 
6. When Jin found another use for ripped jeans.   
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Yep, I guess you're right Jin. I guess they can double as pockets. 
I mean it's Jin. Whatever he says, goes.  
 
7. When V and Jimin were being too considerate of each other
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Ok, so V is slightly taller than Jimin so he lowered his stance by spreading his legs wide apart to make things easier for Jimin who was buttoning V's shirt. 
And when he had done so, Jimin did the same. 
 
Thus began this vicious cycle of V and Jimin going lower and lower.
Guess they just really care for each other! 
 
8. When BTS tried to pose as bullies and completely failed
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Jungkook: "They told us to act like bullies but no one is quite getting it."
 
Of course BTS are having trouble playing the part of a bully! They don't have a mean bone in their body! 
 
9. When everyone was making fun of the poor maknae Jungkook 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Are they really hyungs if they don't make fun of the maknae? 
 
10. When everyone was in on the same joke after blowing the candles
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
BTS: *Blows candles*
Everyone simultaneously: Oh your breath stinks!! 
 
11. How BTS interacts with animals
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Um... Quite differently, I guess... 
 
12. Again, if there's just one more thing that RM, the man of high intelligence, can't do, it's... 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Making hand hearts. 
He's not.. quite getting.. the timing right... 
 
13. When RM unintentionally cosplayed as a Minion 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Or is the minion cosplaying as RM? 
We will never know. 
 
14. When BTS members were kind enough to mow RM's lawn 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Just look at that sharp cut of the grass! 
 
15. When Jungkook just randomly picked up a cutlassfish from the ocean 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Both Jungkook and the fish were surprised. 
 
16. When fans weren't sure Suga was winking or if he was having a stroke 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Aw, that's really sweet of you... Oh wait... Or should we call 911?
 
17. When BTS members were just being adorable Corgies
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
That booty shake tho. 
 
18. Oh wait, if there's one last thing RM, the leader of the world-renowned superstar group, can't do, it's...
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Staying in formation... That random hand pulling him back though!
 
19. Did Jimin come right after school...?


Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The left is Jimin's middle school graduation photo. The right is Jimin at a fan sign event.
...?
Did he come right after school...?
 
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com 
 
