JOY's Makeup Look For A JOYFUL Summer!!

Get this dazzling Red Summer Look!

If you haven't listened to Red Velvet's newest release, 'Umpah Umpah' yet, go do that now!! Because you are missing out on summer! For K-pop lovers out there, this soon-to-be iconic song is going to define your 2019 summer season.Not to mention the gorgeous looks Red Velvet members sported in the music video! They are to die for.Well, here's one that particularly caught the fandom's keen eye for beauty.We always knew red was Joy's color. What we still don't know is the limit for her beauty.Well, folks there we have it! The red summer look that's going to leave the best long-lasting impression when you part ways with this fierce season.Here are the products that deserves credit for this flawless look:The face and lips makeup are pretty self-explanatory. But the eyes are where it can get a little tricky.To recreate Joy's eyes, use the colorfrom 19 F/W Look book palette as the base color of your eyelids. Now mixingandcreate a natural shadow on the outer corner of your eyes. Then on the center and on the inner corners touch up with the colorto give a splash of glitter!And there you have it!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com