BIG HIT & SOURCE MUSIC Are Hosting Global Audtions For Girl Groups!

Who knows? Maybe you'll be training in the same room as BTS did

Well, international talents! This is great news for you! BigHit is finally branching out to girl groups and they are recruiting debut-worthy members through global auditions!Many changes were made to BigHit Entertainment since their decision to merge with Source Music. Well, this is one of them.It was announced on August 21st that BigHit Entertainment and Source Music are co-hosting a global audition for girl group trainees!This is a huge step for BigHit Entertainment as they are known for specializing on boy groups, like, as you all may know, BTS and TXT.But their stubborn stance on boy groups turned out to be quite malleable because on August 21st, BigHit Entertainment had a briefing session with the press where they disclosed the company's future business plans and objectives. And they seemed quite determined to now use their expert management skills on female talents.One of the future projects they were willing to share with the press was the girl group auditions they are planning to host internationally.Representative Bang Si-hyuk told the press, "Recently Bighit Entertainment has built a multi-label. Like we previously mentioned, we are currently focusing on restructuring the company by specializing areas like the merging with Source music, CBO Min Hee-jin's operation, among other things."He continued to say, "we are hosting a global audition with Source Music. We ask you to look forward to the auditions recruiting talents for our newly debuting rookie girl group."Well, if you are a girl of exceptional talent, this is your chance! Use your voice and dance moves to shine on stage! BigHit will help you along the way. Who knows? Maybe one day, you'll be a superstar like BTS.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com