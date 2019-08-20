14 Year Old JANG WON-YOUNG Shows Off Her Unbelievably Long Legs

She looks like a real life game character!

Theseason is back! And Jang Won-young from IZ*ONE has yet again surprised us with her unbelievably long legs.This year'sis going to have new events such as pitching, e-sports, and even horse riding. The lineup includes Red Velvet, TWICE, (G)I-DLE, AB6IX, NCT127m WJSN and more.When Jang Won-young stepped up for the pitching gam,e all eyes were riveted towards her because of her unrealistic proportions. It's especially shocking considering that she is only 14 years old and that she isn't wearing any heels but just plain old sneakers!She showed off her tall height of 169cm while she posed the pitching form.And here I am, wondering why God didn't put as much effort as when he created Jang Won-young. I guess life's just not fair that way.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com