The Uncanny Resemblance Between K-pop Stars and Their Parents!

Ever look at a K-pop star and wonder where they get their amazing looks from?Well, look no further than their direct bloodline! The answer was quite simple all along, really. Genetics.Turns out these stars can look as amazing as they do, because they take on from their parents.And the resemblance is quite uncanny. Uncanny to the point where you have to wonder, why weren't their parents ever celebrities.Ok let's take a look at Sana's parents first. This was during one of the episodes of Twice's Elegant Private Life, a reality show of Twice on Mnet.Sana's parents made a surprise guest appearance, but really, what was most surprising was the appearance of Sana's mother.I beg your pardon, mother? Don't you mean your sister?Wow, she is incredibly beautiful. And unbelievably youthful.No wonder Sana is such a goddess!Well, Sana isn't the only one who is blessed with a beauty gene.A while back, the official BTS Twitter account posted a picture of BTS V's father in his youth, and let's just say we now know who to thank for V's unrealistic visuals.The resemblance is uncanny. They have the same bone structure!